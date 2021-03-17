Vaccine Clinic organizers monitoring severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we monitor the severe weather threat across central Alabama, we’re keeping an eye on the impact on scheduled COVID vaccine clinics.
UAB leaders say the vaccine clinics set this week will remain open, but leaders are monitoring the weather closely and will provide updates once a final decision is made.
Jefferson County Health Department leaders say its 6th Avenue clinic is set to continue operations this week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also says its monitoring weather, but as of now no reports of any closures or changes. Leaders say if they have to close a clinic, you’ll be alerted the same way you were alerted when that winter weather shut down some operations in February.
“If a clinic has to be canceled, of course we’ll provide that information on our social media pages as well as to the news media in order for persons to know we will be closed for that clinic and information about opening back up. Really as we did during the snow a few weeks ago,” said Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state says vaccine clinic coordinators will use the information on your appointment registration to contact you about rescheduling your appointment if it’s canceled. Leaders also say the second dose can be given past the scheduled date if a clinic is forced to cancel per CDC guidelines.
