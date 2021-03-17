UAB opening additional COVID vaccine clinic at Cathedral of the Cross starting Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is opening a COVID vaccination site this week at Cathedral of the Cross in the Center Point area and by the end of this week operations will be in full swing.
This location is appointment only and will be a drive-thru site open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
UAB leaders and Jefferson County leaders say this location is ideal because it’s in an area that can serve people in Center Point, Tarrant, Clay, and Trussville. This location has also worked well as a food distribution site and regional COVID testing site, so leaders say the logistics work for a mass vaccination clinic.
Jefferson County leaders say Center Point, in particular, has been a hot spot area with COVID community spread so both local city leaders and county leaders pushed to bring resources here.
UAB leaders didn’t have an exact number on how many vaccines will be given at this site but they said the timing works great because more people will be eligible for the vaccine next week.
“Doses are pouring into the state and now we’re able to maximize those sites,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, UAB. “As we rolled out vaccines, we talked about two things, efficiency and equity. We’ve built a very efficient vaccine delivery model and we know we can do it quickly. The other thing is we want to make sure we’re equitable too We want to make sure everyone who needs vaccine has access to it.”
Leaders anticipate this site could be open between six to eight weeks
