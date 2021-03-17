Tuscaloosa Incident Command will shift to Level 2 ahead severe weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Incident Command is currently on level one but things will ramp up to level 2 at 8 a.m. Wednesday ahead of that storm system.
Incident Command will be up and running in the basement of Tuscaloosa City Hall. Jarrod Milligan, deputy executive director of Infrastructure and Public Service, says the city is making preparations for tomorrow and holding over crews for Wednesday.
WBRC was not allowed inside the room Tuesday.
Milligan described how a logistics and operations team made up of people from the Infrastructure and Public Services department, along with police and fire, will be working together in the command center.
“We’re paying attention to the timing of the storm, when it will be here so we can make sure we get our shelters open in plenty of time for what the forecast is going to be, severe storms or long track tornadoes and if there’s flooding making sure all of our toilets are cleaned out,” Milligan explained.
Milligan added the city is planning to open all five tornado shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
