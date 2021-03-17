‘After today it’s definitely something to worry about’: Tornado damage in Hale County, Moundville

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A tornado went through Moundville in Hale County Wednesday afternoon causing damage across the area.
Hale county EMA leaders issued this report:
- No injuries
- Several homes with the roofs off
- Trailer sitting on Hwy 69
WBRC FOX6 News reporter Kelvin Reynolds saw a lot of damage on Old Greensboro Road in Moundville.
Homeowner Ryan Lavender said he got the alert the tornado was coming so he got in his closet to take shelter. He said he heard a low-pitched rumble, the house shook and then it was over in about two to three minutes.
When Lavender left the closet his roof was gone. He said the only part of the house with the roof intact was the closet he was staying in. He said he feels blessed.
His parents, who live behind him came to check on him. They are all safe.
Lavender said he used to not worry about storms, that changed on Wednesday. “After today it’s definitely something to worry about.”
Several viewers got pictures and videos of the storm as it moved through.
