Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes were damaged by storms Wednesday afternoon in the southern part of Tuscaloosa County.
According to Tuscaloosa EMA leaders several homes had significant structural damage in the Waterbury Subdivision. Cars and trucks had the windshields blown out as well.
The area is Waterbury Lane and Highway 69. Waterbury Lane is just inside the Tuscaloosa County line.
Trees and limbs were knocked down in the Coaling area.
No word of injuries.
