Storm damage in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses and homes were damaged in parts of Jefferson County when a storm struck after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Jefferson County leaders tweeted reports of damage in several areas in and around Gardendale.
Storm damage on shady grove road. Road is closed.
Maytown Fire Chief Shane Russell said there was a mile and a half of trees down in Sylvan Springs. Russell thinks approximately 100 trees fell Wednesday.
Jefferson County crews are helping to clear the debris. In the meantime, drivers were asked to avoid the area.
A huge tree fell across Fieldstown Road blocking traffic in the area.
