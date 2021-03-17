Making sure your children are weather aware

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you go to bed tonight, make sure your family has your weather safety plan in place for tomorrow and consider including your child in the plan to get ready.
If you’re talking to a young child, he or she probably has a good idea of what’s considered severe weather. It’s also important to prepare them for the potential threat which includes knowing what to listen for as the family monitors severe weather. You’ll hear our meteorologist use the term “polygon” to outline where the storm is tracking and give specifics on roads or streets where people need to take cover.
Take a moment to make sure your child has an idea of where they live, including the street and surrounding areas. Our weather experts also advise to plan ahead if you have to take cover.
“Make sure they have some toys or games to take to the safe place to keep them busy and distracted from what’s going on. A helmet. But also that they’re aware of what’s going on but enough of a distraction that they’re not dwelling and sitting and thinking when this storm is going to pass over,” said J.P. Dice, Meteorologist.
As we get closer to tomorrow’s weather event, we can’t stress enough to make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts. One including the WBRC Weather App that will alert you of weather threats in your area.
