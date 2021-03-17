If you can’t make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, remember to tell the provider

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not an easy process to sign up for a vaccine and schedule an appointment yet, and that means people are trying to sign up multiple places and get in as soon as they can.
If you get the vaccine at one location, the other facilities hope you can take the time to cancel the appointments with them so they can free up spaces.
With so many different vaccine providers including retail stores, health departments and other facilities, many people are singing up on any list they can. When they receive an appointment, they may not think to remove themselves from a list or cancel other appointments, leading to filled slots that could have gone to other people. If you register at DCH, you can just email them, and CVS, Walmart, Cahaba Health and others will let you log in and cancel appointments with them, allowing them to free up more appointments.
“You took a lot of time to get the shot, once you get it, fulfill your obligation, show up, not break that appointment, then take a couple minutes to clear it up so you can clear it out for somebody else to get that opportunity,” said Christopher Mosley, spokesperson at Alabama Regional Medical Center during a town hall Monday.
