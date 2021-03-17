If you can’t make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, remember to tell the provider

With so many different vaccine providers including retail stores, health departments and other facilities, many people are singing up on any list they can. When they receive an appointment, they may not think to remove themselves from a list or cancel other appointments, leading to filled slots that could have gone to other people. If you register at DCH, you can just email them, and CVS, Walmart, Cahaba Health and others will let you log in and cancel appointments with them, allowing them to free up more appointments.