How to prepare ahead of severe weather, possible tornados

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before a severe storm strikes there are some steps you can take to prepare your home and family.
Safety is first--Find the best place in your home to keep your family protected.
“The lowest level of the structure, the center-most portion of the structure,” Chris Tate with the Jefferson County EMA said.
You want to put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.
Chris Tate with the Jefferson County EMA advised tying down loose objects outside like trampolines, furniture, and toys. With high winds expected, they can become projectiles.
“Going into someone’s house or some other place and we don’t know where it ends up,” said Tate.
Also, get all the safety items you’ll need in your safe place either packed up and ready to take with you or put in the area you’ll go to during the storm such as helmets for the entire family.
If you have small children, Tate suggested putting them in a car seat for an additional layer of protection.
“Sometimes you hear people say there wasn’t enough warning, and we didn’t have enough time to get everything out of the way. Well... we’ll have about 6 hours of heads-up time [before Wednesday’s storm]. That’s plenty of time to get your safe place decluttered,” said Tate.
Taking inventory of valuables in your home is also a task that should be done before a storm. Record the serial numbers on items and store them either online or in a safe place with other important documentation.
Tate gave a great tip for people who live in apartments: try to make friends with your downstairs neighbors to see if they’ll let you ride out the storm there.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.