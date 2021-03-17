Hardware stores prepare for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One hardware store manager believes customers take severe weather threat seriously by how they shop. Some people are making sure people they’re staying safe ahead of Wednesday’s storms by having the supplies they need.
The manager at Anders Hardware in Northport said customers there are very weather aware. JR Lipscomb told WBRC it didn’t seem like that many people were interested in buying things when the tax-free holiday for storm supplies happened a few weeks ago. But people have been calling the store lately ahead of Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day.
JR Lipscomb said they’re well stocked with batteries, flashlights and tarps for roofs. Lipscomb added, customers seem most interested buying things to alert them to storm conditions and helping them if their power is knocked out.
“Weather radios, I think that would be number one thing that people buy, as well as batteries, light up their flashlights, anything like that,” Lipscomb explained.
There is still time for people go over a checklist of things they might need just in cases there are storm problems tomorrow.
