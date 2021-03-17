Homes destroyed in parts of Chilton Co.

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Reports, pictures and video of damage in parts of Chilton Co. are coming in as severe weather hit much of the state Wednesday including what are believed to be two tornadoes in Chilton County.
Homes were destroyed and damaged along County Roads 24 and 37 in Chilton County. Debris was scattered in areas of Clanton and Thorsby.
Jamie Childress was rolling when the storm went behind Peach Park in Clanton:
Some trees were blown down and tossed around in the Clanton area.
Madonna Headley shared these pictures from Chilton County. She said this was County Road 365 in Clanton.
Below are pictures near County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.