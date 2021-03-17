Homes destroyed in parts of Chilton Co.

Homes destroyed in parts of Chilton Co.
Home in Chilton Co. at the corner of county road 24 and 37 in Clanton. (Source: Chelsea Young)
By WBRC Staff | March 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:58 PM

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Reports, pictures and video of damage in parts of Chilton Co. are coming in as severe weather hit much of the state Wednesday including what are believed to be two tornadoes in Chilton County.

Homes were destroyed and damaged along County Roads 24 and 37 in Chilton County. Debris was scattered in areas of Clanton and Thorsby.

Damage in Clanton
Chilton Co. tornado damage SOURCE: WSFA

Jamie Childress was rolling when the storm went behind Peach Park in Clanton:

Jamie just recorded this tornado behind Peach Park in Clanton

Posted by Brandy Childress on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Some trees were blown down and tossed around in the Clanton area.

Damage in Clanton
Damage in Clanton (Source: Hailee Pitts)
Damage in Clanton
Damage in Clanton (Source: Hailee Pitts)
Tornado in Clanton SOURCE: Live Storms Media

Madonna Headley shared these pictures from Chilton County. She said this was County Road 365 in Clanton.

County Road 365 in Clanton.
County Road 365 in Clanton. (Source: Madonna Headley)
County Road 365 in Clanton.
County Road 365 in Clanton. (Source: Madonna Headley)

Below are pictures near County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.