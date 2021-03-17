City of Tuscaloosa to open storm shelters Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The head of Tuscaloosa Incident Command told WBRC that the decision has been made to open storm shelters in the city ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather threat.
We visited one of them this morning. This storm shelter is next to the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Junior Boulevard.
It’s one of five shelters in the city of Tuscaloosa and it is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday according to Jarrod Milligan, the deputy director of Infrastructure and Public Service for the city of Tuscaloosa. He explained the decision to open shelters ahead of any tornado watches or warnings.
“We know there’s going have some severe weather with a great potential for long track tornadoes. So we wanted to go ahead and get the shelters open and we do that on a storm by storm basis.”
People are asked to wear masks and social distance as best as possible inside these shelters. There’s a complete list of public storm shelters in Tuscaloosa County on the Tuscaloosa County EMA website, here.
