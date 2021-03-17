Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows ‘scorched earth’

It takes 51 votes to change the Senate rules and do away with the filibuster, and Democrats do not appear to have the support from within their ranks to do so, even with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker. At least two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have signaled their objections, but there may be more. It wasn’t clear if the moderate Democrats would warm to the “talking filibuster” change embraced by Biden.