Area vaccination sites closing ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to anticipated severe weather, there are a couple vaccination site changes in select areas.
DCH’s remote vaccination site will ONLY be open until 1 p.m. on tomorrow, March 17. Anyone who has a vaccination appointment tomorrow at 1 p.m. or later will be automatically rescheduled for the same time on Saturday, March 20.
UAB Medicine also announced via Twitter that the Hoover and Parker HS vaccination sites will be closed tomorrow, March 17 due to severe weather. If you have a March 17th appointment, UAB says you should come back on Thursday, March 18th at the same time and location.
