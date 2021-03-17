Several ALEA Driver License Offices closed Wednesday due to severe weather threat

By WBRC Staff | March 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 2:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several ALEA Driver License offices are closed Wednesday due to the severe weather threat.

Here’s a list so far:

  • Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse
  • Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse
  • Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
  • Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse
  • Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse
  • Hayneville Office in Lowndes County
  • Talladega Office located in the Talladega County Courthouse
  • Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)
  • Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County
  • Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse
  • Oneonta Office located in the Blount County Courthouse
  • Clanton Office located in the Chilton County Courthouse
  • Cullman Office located in the Cullman County Courthouse
  • Pelham and Columbiana Offices in Shelby County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
  • Prattville Office in Autauga County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
  • Tuskegee Office in Macon County (Closed at 2 p.m.)

The following Driver License Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, due to inclement weather:

  • Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

