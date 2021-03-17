Several ALEA Driver License Offices closed Wednesday due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several ALEA Driver License offices are closed Wednesday due to the severe weather threat.
Here’s a list so far:
- Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse
- Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse
- Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
- Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse
- Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse
- Hayneville Office in Lowndes County
- Talladega Office located in the Talladega County Courthouse
- Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)
- Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County
- Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse
- Oneonta Office located in the Blount County Courthouse
- Clanton Office located in the Chilton County Courthouse
- Cullman Office located in the Cullman County Courthouse
- Pelham and Columbiana Offices in Shelby County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
- Prattville Office in Autauga County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
- Tuskegee Office in Macon County (Closed at 2 p.m.)
The following Driver License Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, due to inclement weather:
- Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.