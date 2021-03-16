UAB football begins spring practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Football is exactly 200 days away from playing in the new home, Protective Stadium, and that’s exactly what’s motivating this Blazer team on the first day of spring practice.
“I’m excited. I’m like let’s do it. We only have five weeks so let’s do everything we can do to make people proud when they come to that stadium,” said UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.
UAB is coming off a COVID season where it won its second Conference USA Championship in program history. The Blazers return 17 starters in ’21 and are stacked with talent. Their goal?
“Another championship. At this point that’s all we can do, that’s all we’re reaching for, that’s all we want, and that’s what we’re working towards,” said UAB cornerback TD Marshall.
“The bullseye gets bigger and bigger, but this team has high expectations and we have one of the toughest schedules in the country. We have a lot of work to do,” added UAB head coach Bill Clark.
UAB must replace several key players including all-time leading rusher Spencer Brown.
“We can never replace Spencer Brown, but I’m excited about our running back room. Top to bottom, we have more depth than we ever had, it’s a talented group so we’re going to see who steps up,” said Clark.
UAB is finalizing details about a possible spring game in April.
