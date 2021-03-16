Tuscaloosa County EMA Director suggests people make severe weather plans now

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day and that means we’re expecting the potential for severe weather in central Alabama.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley believes people should have their severe weather plan figured out by Tuesday.
Lolley wants you to have your weather radio programmed for where you live.
And if you have a smartphone, you can download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to update you on the situation close to you.
Also, keep those phones charged or have batteries handy if that’ll work too.
Don’t just depend on warning sirens because those are only designed for people to hear them if they’re outdoors.
You should also start thinking about where you will go if there’s a tornado threat.
“If you’ve got a storm shelter inside your home, you need to make sure it’s cleaned out so that you can get in it. Also, if its too late and the tornado is upon you, you need to get into the interior of your home. You need to get into the bathroom. Get away from windows,” Lolley said.
People in Tuscaloosa County can get information on finding public storm shelters close to where they live and signing up for weather alerts by going to tuscaloosacountyema.org.
