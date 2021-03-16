PARA and YMCA partner for youth baseball clinic in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority is working with the Benjamin Barnes Branch of the YMCA to host a free baseball clinic for kids on Saturday.
The event will happen at a ballfield at the McDonald Hughes Center.
PARA has three baseball fields there and wants to help grow baseball as a youth sport in west Alabama.
PARA and the Barnes YMCA branch serve some kids from the same area, so the groups are working together for this clinic. Instructors include former University of Alabama baseball coach Jim Wells along with some former local baseball standouts.
The event is free and open to children 5 to 12 years old.
Organizers also see this as a way to kick off the Tuscaloosa baseball league through partnerships and youth camps.
“We want our kids and our community to utilize the parks and all the availability that we have. So we hope that with the Tuscaloosa league, that we’ll have a great turnout,” PARA Spokeswoman Becky Booker explained.
Kids should bring a baseball glove and a water bottle. If a child does not have one, they will provide one to them.
