New storm shelter in Fultondale is ready for those seeking shelter from severe weather

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale city leaders are making sure people have a safe place to go if the weather turns dangerous in the coming days.
The finishing touches are still being added to a new storm shelter located at 601 East Main Street in Fultondale, but Fire Chief, Justin McKenzie, said construction on it is complete.
So, it, as well as two other storm shelters, will be open if people need to seek shelter from severe weather.
Chief McKenzie said the grand opening and dedication for the new storm shelter will take place at a later date.
But right now, the threat of severe weather is more pressing.
The shelter can hold about 400 people.
And of course, with COVID-19 still looming, other safety precautions will be taken as much as possible, including social distancing and mask wearing.
However, chief McKenzie said they will pack the shelters to capacity to keep as many people as they can safe from stormy weather.
But he wants everyone to have a plan in place beforehand.
“If you don’t have time to get to a storm shelter, you need to find a safe place in your house or somewhere near that you are at that moment. Just like the last tornado that hit, there’s only minutes before it actually hit and the warning…that’s because of the way the storm had formed. So, we can’t guarantee when or where it will hit so we want to make sure that everybody stays weather aware,” Chief McKenzie explained.
Chief McKenzie warns against counting on sirens to alert you to tornados.
In fact, a lot of people said they didn’t even hear the sirens during January’s tornado.
He recommends getting weather radios and other apps to keep you informed.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.