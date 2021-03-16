Man wanted in Birmingham gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in a robbery that happened March 14 around 9:40 p.m.
A man came into the Texaco Service Station located at 5901 1st Avenue North demanded money and made threats to harm the clerk, according to police.
Police say the man stole merchandise from the business and then got into a silver crossover type SUV and left.
The man was described as bald, wearing tan cargo shorts, a black and red jacket, and slide type sandals.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
