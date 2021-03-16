2 killed in murder-suicide at Dixie Pulp & Paper in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police responded to a double shooting at the Dixie Pulp & Paper plant on Commerce Drive on Monday around 11:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa police say around shift change, 27-year-old Demorius Mondreal Polke shot 33-year-old Sean Michael Barrett multiple times before turning the gun on himself.
Police say there is no reason to believe that there are any suspects at large, or any ongoing danger to the public. Any possible motives are under investigation and are not being released at this time.
Dixie Pulp & Paper released the following statement:
“The Dixie Pulp & Paper family is grieving the loss of two associates. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this tragic incident, including our team members as well as the family and friends of the victims. We will provide our employees with counseling and other resources as we all deal with the aftermath of Monday night’s fatalities, which occurred in the parking lot outside our Tuscaloosa plant during a shift change.
Special thanks to the emergency first responders whose prompt and skillful assistance is deeply appreciated. We are grateful for the support of our community in this sorrowful time and wish to safeguard the privacy of the victims and their loved ones. Thank you.”
