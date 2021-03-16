5,000 graduates expected for UA Spring Commencement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 5,000 graduates are expected at the University of Alabama spring commencement exercises beginning Friday, April 30.
Graduation will be held over three days at Coleman Coliseum on the UA campus.
Ceremony times for each college include:
Friday, April 30
- 3:30 p.m. – College of Communications and Information Sciences and School of Social Work
- 7 p.m. – College of Engineering
Saturday, May 1
- 8:30 a.m. – College of Arts and Sciences, last names A-K
- 12 p.m. – College of Arts and Sciences, last names L-Z
- 3:30 p.m. – College of Education and Capstone College of Nursing
- 7 p.m. – Colleges of Human Environmental Sciences and Community Health Sciences
Sunday, May 2
- 8:30 a.m. – Culverhouse College of Business, last names A-G
- 12 p.m. – Culverhouse College of Business, last names H-O
- 3:30 p.m. – Culverhouse College of Business, last names P-Z
The spring 2021 ceremonies will follow the same model UA used to facilitate nine successful commencement exercises last August, as well as four successful ceremonies in December. Each featured physical distancing, mask requirements and other safety protocols.
Each graduate may invite up to four guests to the ceremony, and digital tickets will be distributed prior to commencement. Guests must arrive and sit together in designated seating areas.
Masks are required for everyone attending the event.
Hand sanitizing stations are provided throughout the coliseum, and the venue will be cleaned and sanitized between all ceremonies.
More information, including live and recorded webcast details, an interactive campus map, parking information, lodging details, graduate profile stories and fast facts about the 2021 spring class can be found on UA’s Commencement website.
