Fultondale tornado survivor prepares for severe weather

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Fultondale are preparing for the possibility of severe weather in the coming days.
And one man said there are few things he’s planning to do differently after surviving January’s tornado.
Terry Lee Anderson said he’s has only been living in Fultondale about 14-months, and said he wasn’t aware that the area is prone to severe weather.
Be he considers himself one of the lucky ones because his house is still standing, though the bulk of the damage was done to the back of his home.
Anderson said he was watching a movie on TV in his bedroom on that fateful night. He said it was raining really hard, and then came the golf ball-sized hail banging against the roof. He also adds that his house started to shake and he heard a loud boom.
That’s when the wind knocked him off his bed and he rode out the rest of the storm on the floor.
He said he didn’t know how bad it was until his neighbor came knocking on the door moments after the storm passed.
But as stormy weather heads our way this week, he said he’ll definitely be sending up some prayers for he and his neighbors, and take some other precautionary measures.
“Now I know to watch the news a lot more…you know. Like I said…only God knows what’s going to happen, but it’s good to be prepared ‘cause sometimes they say what’s gonna happen don’t happen, but it’s still good to watch and be prepared. So, only thing I can do is be prepared on what’s going on even though nothing don’t happen…be in a safe place,” Anderson said.
Anderson is still displaced from January’s tornado. He’s been staying at a hotel for the past seven weeks.
He said he’s not really afraid of another tornado coming through, but he will definitely be paying more attention to the alerts on his phone from now on.
