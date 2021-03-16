FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Tuesday; dangerous severe weather set up Wednesday

Prepare today for what might come tomorrow! Get your safe place ready and things together in case you have to move quickly tomorrow to it. The weather calms down significantly the rest of Thursday and cooler than normal and drier weather takes over through the weekend. We will continue to send out information regarding this high-end severe weather event on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember, if your TV goes out, you can always watch us on the live stream via the WBRC FOX6 News or Weather App.