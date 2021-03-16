FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Tuesday; dangerous severe weather set up Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Low end threat for an isolated strong or severe storm remains in the forecast today for most areas except our northeast counties. Check out the map attached for specifics. We continue to track a lot of rain moving across the state, and storms will be possible through 9 p.m., especially south of I-20. We will catch a short break before the warm front surges northward and storms form.
Expect a stormy start to Wednesday, and perhaps a hail or strong wind producer. We will get into the warm sector quickly during the afternoon hours and a tornado watch will likely be issued. Supercell thunderstorms could form and track northeastward across our area and produce all types of severe weather, so prepare for that potential.
The main corridor of storms, capable of producing all types of severe weather will move through on Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. See the map attached for more timing and location specific. Severe storms on Wednesday will be capable of producing long track, strong tornadoes, large hail, wind gusts over 80 mph, and flash flooding.
Prepare today for what might come tomorrow! Get your safe place ready and things together in case you have to move quickly tomorrow to it. The weather calms down significantly the rest of Thursday and cooler than normal and drier weather takes over through the weekend. We will continue to send out information regarding this high-end severe weather event on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember, if your TV goes out, you can always watch us on the live stream via the WBRC FOX6 News or Weather App.
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
