Documents to have for vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether at a health department, hospital site, or local pharmacy the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine should run smoothly but being prepared with the proper documentation can make the process even easier.
What you’ll need differs by the location you choose to get your vaccination but here’s a list of items you’ll possibly need:
- ID
- Insurance card
- Paystub.
Public health nurse with the Jefferson County Department of Health, Julie Cobb, said for county-run vax sites, you only need an ID and insurance card.
“Bring some identification with you to verify that you have an appointment because appointments are based on your name. Also, you need to bring your insurance card if you have insurance,” Cobb said.
You don’t need insurance to get vaccinated for COVID.
However, for those who are insured, Cobb said there’s a reason the JCDH vaccine sites want the information.
“For us to bill an administration fee. We are allowed to do that because we are paying our staff to do these vaccination clinics and that just allows us to recoup some of the expense,” said Cobb.
If you have insurance and forget your card, you’ll still get vaccinated, according to Cobb who also advised the public to be educated on the type of vaccine you’re getting and what FDA emergency use means.
If your vaccination site asks for a recent paystub, that’s to determine your eligibility based on the current state vaccination phase.
