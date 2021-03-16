DCH Regional Medical Center presented with Excellence of Achievement coin for COVID-19 work

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools honored DCH Regional Medical Center during its most recent school board meeting for the hospital’s work fighting coronavirus.
School system leaders presented hospital administrators with an “Achievement of Excellence” coin. That was the first time the school system had honored anyone in that way.
Students from the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy also helped build it.
DCH was recognized not only for caring for people sick with coronavirus, but the hospital was also singled out for helping vaccinate more than a thousand teachers in the Tuscaloosa area over the past two months. That effort included setting up several teacher-only vaccination clinics on some weekends so teachers could get their shots and it would not interfere with their jobs.
“To be honored by the teachers and recognized by the school district is just tremendous. We’re so very grateful for them and we’re glad for the opportunity to help them,” DCH Spokesman Andy North explained.
Some school board members also shared their personal experiences when it came to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
The coin is being kept in an awards case inside the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.