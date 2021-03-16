School systems change schedules, operations due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 17 several school systems are making changes to their schedules and operations.
Wednesday, March 17:
Attalla City Schools will be closed
Blount County Schools virtual
Chilton County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Cullman County School campuses will be closed
Cullman City Schools will operate remotely. Employees will work remotely, county students were not scheduled to be on campus Wednesday because they are still under a virtual model.
Etowah County Schools will be closed
Gadsden City Schools closed tomorrow
Hoover City Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:15. Brock’s Gap Intermediate will dismiss at 11:30. Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:45. High Schools will dismiss at noon.
Oneonta City Schools virtual
Talladega City Schools - virtual learning Wednesday
Thursday, March 18:
Blount County Schools - 2-hour delay
Chilton County Schools - Students will be on 2-hour delay on Thursday. Employees will report to school at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Talladega City Schools - virtual learning
Oneonta City Schools - 2-hour delay
