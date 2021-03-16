School systems change schedules, operations due to severe weather threat

School systems change schedules, operations due to severe weather threat
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff | March 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:03 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 17 several school systems are making changes to their schedules and operations.

Wednesday, March 17:

Attalla City Schools will be closed

Blount County Schools virtual

Chilton County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Cullman County School campuses will be closed

Cullman City Schools will operate remotely. Employees will work remotely, county students were not scheduled to be on campus Wednesday because they are still under a virtual model.

Etowah County Schools will be closed

Gadsden City Schools closed tomorrow

Hoover City Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:15. Brock’s Gap Intermediate will dismiss at 11:30. Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:45. High Schools will dismiss at noon.

Oneonta City Schools virtual

Talladega City Schools - virtual learning Wednesday

Thursday, March 18:

Blount County Schools - 2-hour delay

Chilton County Schools - Students will be on 2-hour delay on Thursday. Employees will report to school at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Talladega City Schools - virtual learning

Oneonta City Schools - 2-hour delay

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.