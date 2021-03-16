Birmingham mask mandate vote to take place April 6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the state may be moving on from a mask mandate, the city of Birmingham is poised to do the opposite.
The city instituted the mask-mandate on May 1st last year, and it may last until then this year.
While Governor Kay Ivey said the statewide mask mandate will expire April 9, the city of Birmingham will vote on extending the citywide mandate. Many businesses have policies to follow state and local rules pertaining to COVID safety, so even if the mandate ends statewide, expect many Birmingham businesses to still require one.
That’s one of the reasons that Councilman William Parker says the city council is likely to extend the city mandate to the one year mark.
“We will probably go in 30 day, 30 or 45 day increments and I feel very confident that we will take aggressive action in passing the ordinance,” said Parker.
He says they will take a vote on April 6.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.