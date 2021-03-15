UAB to host in-person commencement for 2020, 2021 graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Big news for students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham after UAB announced it will host in-person commencement ceremonies for the spring semester outdoors at Legion Field on April 30 and May 1.
All 2020 graduates and spring 2021 graduates are invited to participate. Students must register to walk by April 16; Students who do not register will not be allowed to walk and will have to walk in a future semester.
Students who wish to walk may register here.
Masks will be required for everyone. There is no limit on the number of guests who can attend, but everyone will need to remain socially distanced. Parking will be free. All areas will be professionally sanitized before and in between ceremonies.
A virtual commencement program will be available in a mobile-friendly format. The ceremonies will be livestreamed via Facebook. Because in-person ceremonies are happening, there will not be a virtual ceremony.
- The graduate ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30.
- The first undergraduate ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
- The second undergraduate ceremony for all other schools will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
- In case of severe weather, the ceremonies will take place the following week with the same schedule, May 7-8.
There will be no handshake with the president or deans, but graduates will still have their photo taken. Full details are available on the UAB commencement website.
Students are asked to wear flat shoes only to protect the integrity of the field. Legion Field has a clear-bag policy; additional requirements for visitors to Legion Field that are important to review are here.
“It is because of the vigilance of UAB students, faculty and staff in protecting the health and safety of the community that the university is able to meet in person for these ceremonies,” Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D., wrote in an announcement to students.
“Please keep in mind that the pandemic remains a fluid situation and is ongoing, so we must continue to follow our safety guidelines before and during these events,” Benoit said. “We will keep you apprised of potential changes as we move forward. Thank you for your patience, understanding and commitment. We are so proud of your accomplishments and look forward to celebrating them with you.”
Students and families are asked to stay updated by checking the commencement website between now and May.
