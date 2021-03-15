4 people killed over weekend in Jefferson Co. crashes

By WBRC Staff | March 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 8:34 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified four people who were killed during the weekend in crashes.

Coroner Bill Yates says the victims were 30-year-old Davon Sinclair Harrell, 46-year-old Juan Jose Madina Torres, 74-year-old James Edward Henderson and 33-year-old Ashleigh Brooke Meek.

Harrell died Friday morning when his SUV left the roadway on 4th Way in Birmingham and struck a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6 a.m.

Torres was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on I-65 North at the Green Springs exit. The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. He died at UAB Hospital several hours later.

Henderson was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-59 South Saturday evening. Authorities say he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and crashed into a wood line near Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive.

Authorities say Meek was a pedestrian on I-65 North near 6th Avenue when she was struck. Authorities are investigating her death.

