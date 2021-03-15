Fix a Leak Week: Birmingham Water Works giving away free tips and tools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Environmental Protection Agency nearly 1 trillion gallons of water goes wasted each year from undetected household leaks. One of the biggest culprits is a worn toilet flapper.
“A lot of time we don’t know flappers are worn out, it’s a silent leak,” says Rick Jackson from the Birmingham Water Works. “We recommend replacing those once a year. You don’t have to call a plumber you can change it yourself and save about 10% annually on water bill.”
The Birmingham Water Works is giving away new flappers for free all week at their payment center on 1st avenue north along with information on how to detect other leaks in your home.
“One of the main things we tell our customers is if you think you have a leak turn off everything in your home that requires water and if that red dial continues to spin when everything is off in your home then that’s a sign something is wrong,” says Jackson.
The “Fix a Leak Week” is held every March, but this year Jackson says it’s even more important.
“A lot of our customers have faced some financial hardships because of the pandemic and every cent counts. Detecting household leaks that will help save on your water bill and every family can benefit from that,” says Jackson.
You can find more about the program and tips on the Birmingham Water Works website.
