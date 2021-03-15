FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through Tuesday, more significant severe weather risk Wednesday

SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER THREAT WEDNESDAY: We’re concerned about a high impact weather event developing on Wednesday. A more dynamic system, currently located over California, will enter the region by Wednesday afternoon. Instability and wind shear parameters will be on the increase by Wednesday evening. Forecast guidance is showing severe parameters more than sufficient to support a threat of damaging winds, long-track type tornadoes, large hail, and possibly flash flooding. If we saw more of a prolonged rain event during the day on Wednesday that may be a limiting factor. However, high resolution guidance shows breaks, with the possibility of discrete supercell storms over west Alabama in the afternoon and early evening. Then a more organized line of storms impacting the area during the late night, with a continued threat of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. Bottom line, this still looks like a significant severe risk. Have a plan in place and know where to go in the event warnings are issued. Also, have multiple ways to receive real-time weather information.