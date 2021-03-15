FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through Tuesday, more significant severe weather risk Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So far, storms have remained below severe levels across our area. One storm over east Mississippi was producing large hail northwest of Meridian. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue overnight and into the day on Tuesday. I can’t rule out a stronger storm in this warm-humid, and more unstable environment. If a strong to severe storm developed, the primary risk would be damaging wind gusts and hail.
Forecast radar data suggests we may be tracking pockets of heavier rain and storms during the early morning Tuesday. We may catch some breaks during the day, but in this kind of environment, a shower or storm could develop at anytime. Be sure to check the First Alert Weather app before heading out the door for the possibility of precipitation or lightning alerts.
SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER THREAT WEDNESDAY: We’re concerned about a high impact weather event developing on Wednesday. A more dynamic system, currently located over California, will enter the region by Wednesday afternoon. Instability and wind shear parameters will be on the increase by Wednesday evening. Forecast guidance is showing severe parameters more than sufficient to support a threat of damaging winds, long-track type tornadoes, large hail, and possibly flash flooding. If we saw more of a prolonged rain event during the day on Wednesday that may be a limiting factor. However, high resolution guidance shows breaks, with the possibility of discrete supercell storms over west Alabama in the afternoon and early evening. Then a more organized line of storms impacting the area during the late night, with a continued threat of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. Bottom line, this still looks like a significant severe risk. Have a plan in place and know where to go in the event warnings are issued. Also, have multiple ways to receive real-time weather information.
LATE WEEK: Weather conditions will greatly improve on Thursday as cooler and more stable air returns. We could see some lingering showers on Thursday. Clouds will also linger through the end of the week and this will make it feel even cooler during the days. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 50s, with lows in the 40s.
