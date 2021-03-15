Firehouse Subs hiring more than 100 people in Birmingham, East Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Subs announced hiring plans for more than 100 positions in the Birmingham area and East Alabama.
The sandwich chain is hiring more than 100 employees for part and full-time crew member and management roles at nine locations in the greater Birmingham area.
Interested applicants can apply in person or email the management team using the below contact information.
Firehouse Subs greater Birmingham restaurant addresses and contact information:
- 4704 Cahaba River Rd. Suite J-1, Birmingham, AL 35243 - altadenaal@firehousesubs.com or apply through Snagajob.com
- 100 South Colonial Dr. Suite 1200, Alabaster, AL 35007 - cporter@firehousesubs.com or johnporter15@aol.com
- 1483 Gadsden Hwy Suite 132, Birmingham, AL 35235 - trussville@firehousesubs.com
- 3477 Lowery Parkway Ste 115, Fultondale, AL 35068 - fultondaleal@firehousesubs.com
- 181 Main Street Suite 213, Hoover, AL 35244 - pattoncreekal@firehousesubs.com
- 4867 Promenade Parkway Suite 101, Bessemer, AL 35022 - mccallaal@firehousesubs.com
- 1302 2nd Ave. SW, Cullman, AL 35055 - (256) 841-5600 - cullmanal@firehousesubs.com
- 552 Oxford Exchange Blvd., Oxford, AL 36203 - oxfordal@firehousesubs.com
- 332 E. Meighan Blvd. Suite G-3, Gadsden, AL 35903 - gasdenal@firehousesubs.com
