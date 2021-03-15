Firehouse Subs hiring more than 100 people in Birmingham, East Alabama

By WBRC Staff | March 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 3:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Subs announced hiring plans for more than 100 positions in the Birmingham area and East Alabama.

The sandwich chain is hiring more than 100 employees for part and full-time crew member and management roles at nine locations in the greater Birmingham area.

Interested applicants can apply in person or email the management team using the below contact information.

Firehouse Subs greater Birmingham restaurant addresses and contact information:

