Alabama company gets FDA approval for surgical masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization Monday for its Level 1 surgical masks.
HomTex manufactures 3-ply disposable masks and reusable cloth masks, which it supplies to the US Capitol. HomTex will soon produce NIOSH N-95 masks in a new plant in Selma.
HomTex makes the 100 percent made-in-America masks at facilities in Cullman and Mobile, Alabama; Tennessee; South Carolina; and North Carolina.
“COVID really just showed us how dependent we were on those foreign manufacturers. We hope that we have a longstanding supply for medical, government, municipality, and private industry,” said Maury Lyon, VP of Sales. “I think masks are going to be a necessary reality going forward.”
Jerry Wooten, CEO of HomTex, said “When I say made in America, I mean every component sourced in the US and made in the US. We believe that ramping up domestic manufacturing of PPE products is a national imperative from a safety, economic, and national security perspective, and HomTex is proud to meet that challenge.”
“We are immensely proud of all HomTex is doing to produce PPE,” said Katie Boyd Britt, President of the Business Council of Alabama. “Receiving this critical authorization from the FDA allows them to expand their PPE offerings and to keep Americans safe. We are thrilled to be a trusted partner as they expand their operations in Selma.”
HomTex has the capacity to produce 700 million surgical 3-ply masks and 20 million NIOSH N-95 masks annually.
HomTex will open an additional manufacturing facility in Selma, AL in the Fall of 2021 that will create 300 jobs.
HomTex, Inc., a manufacturer of textile bedding products, was founded in 1987 by Jerry Wootten and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.
