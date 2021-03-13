UAB falls short in 64-60 loss to Western Kentucky in CUSA Tournament

“In normal circumstances, with a team being 22-7 overall and coming into today, we were 80 in the NET, which is a program all-time high, I think we would have opportunities in some form or fashion, but with the NIT going to 16 games that obviously eliminates a lot of opportunity. We would certainly cherish the opportunity to continue to play, but under these circumstances, I’m not so sure that’s going to happen,” said UAB head coach Andy Kennedy.