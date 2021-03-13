UAB falls short in 64-60 loss to Western Kentucky in CUSA Tournament

FRISCO, Texas. (WBRC) - The UAB men’s basketball team’s quest for the league title came to an end on Saturday afternoon following a 64-60 setback to WKU in the semifinal round of the 2021 Conference USA Championship.
UAB (22-7) was led by Michael Ertel with 16 points. Quan Jackson added 15 points. Tavin Lovan scored 14, including his 1,000th career point and Kassim Nicholson recorded 10 points.
UAB ends it’s season 22-7 overall, but are hopeful for an opportunity to play in the post season.
“In normal circumstances, with a team being 22-7 overall and coming into today, we were 80 in the NET, which is a program all-time high, I think we would have opportunities in some form or fashion, but with the NIT going to 16 games that obviously eliminates a lot of opportunity. We would certainly cherish the opportunity to continue to play, but under these circumstances, I’m not so sure that’s going to happen,” said UAB head coach Andy Kennedy.
WKU will advance to the championship game and will face North Texas tomorrow.
