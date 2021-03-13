St. Clair County Sheriff: Teen girl missing in Moody area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing teenager in the Mood/Odenville area.
Her name is Kayti Dayle Garner, 14. More details are below.
Authorities say Garner left her home on March 9,2021 to go with an unknown friend. She has not had any contact with her family since, and her location is unknown.
Authorities say she may be wearing a red, black, and white hoodie with “Air Jordan” on it.
If anyone has additional information, call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333
