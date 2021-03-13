Some churches looking to become vaccine sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Churches are playing a big role in messaging about COVID-19 vaccines and some are also seeking to become vaccine sites.
Over the past few months, Pastors Gregory Clarke and Derrick Jordan have been educating their respective congregations in Birmingham and Trussville about the COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging them to get a shot. Both pastors have been vaccinated.
“They should realize we are going to have to do what the science says in order for us to eventually get control of this situation,” Pastor Clarke with New Hope Baptist Church said.
“Based on the knowledge that I had on clinical trials, we just kind of took some of that information and share with people and put them at ease,” Pastor Jordan with Hope Everlasting Ministry said.
Jordan tells us a number of his members have already received the vaccine. New Hope recently held a question and answer session with UAB doctors with its congregation.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has been reaching out to faith leaders around Alabama letting them know the vaccine is safe and to spread the word to their congregations. Clarke wants to see a vaccine site at his church for the west end which is predominantly African American.
“We need to get into that community and into our community. And I want not just a pop-up site but a permanent spot in this western area to vaccinate people,” Clarke said.
Both pastors say if the community does their part then welcoming a lot more people back to church will be here sooner rather than later.
“We want to get back to that place where we’re having fellowships like we’ve had before. We need to do this and we need to do it together,” Jordan said.
We know the virus has disproportionately impacted the Black community. That’s why these pastors feel its critical vaccine access isn’t limited in areas where it’s needed the most.
