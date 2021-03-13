Saturday Morning Weather

Thunderstorms will likely move into West Alabama Monday possibly producing the threat for damaging winds and large hail. This system should move out of the area but a front will linger across the region Tuesday. Coupled with a strong inflow of warm/moist air from the Gulf we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms along the stalled front which will again hold the potential for producing small hail. Then there is the potential for stronger storms as dew points rise signaling more unstable air which may help produce severe storms including Super Cell Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.