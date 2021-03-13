Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Monday, mainly across the western half of Central Alabama. Threats include hail up to quarter size and damaging winds up to 60 mph. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night across all of Central Alabama. Threats include tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
This morning we are seeing persisting clouds with temperatures around 55 with a few areas of patchy fog mainly to the north across The Tennessee Valley. Partly cloudy, unseasonably mild conditions will continue across the area today with highs around 80 and light southwest winds through the day. Partly sunny, warm conditions will continue through Sunday before a story system tracks east early Monday morning moving toward the Ohio Valley Monday evening.
Thunderstorms will likely move into West Alabama Monday possibly producing the threat for damaging winds and large hail. This system should move out of the area but a front will linger across the region Tuesday. Coupled with a strong inflow of warm/moist air from the Gulf we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms along the stalled front which will again hold the potential for producing small hail. Then there is the potential for stronger storms as dew points rise signaling more unstable air which may help produce severe storms including Super Cell Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.
The threats for this system could produce conditions favorable for a Severe Weather Event which could also mean large hail, and damaging winds up to 60 mph. At the moment the greatest threat appears Wednesday evening but this event is still evolving so stay weather aware for the next several days.
Beyond the mid-week Severe Weather Threat showers may linger into Thursday followed by clearing and more seasonal temperatures by week’s end.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.