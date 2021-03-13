Funeral homes not as overwhelmed with COVID deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral homes were once very busy from the pandemic but now they’re getting some relief now that cases are down and vaccinations are up.
During the peak of COVID-19 and shortly thereafter, Bushelon Funeral Home in Birmingham was holding 7 to 8 funerals a week due to people passing away with the virus.
About three weeks ago, Kate Bushelon with the funeral home says things started to improve and they aren’t seeing as many COVID-19 deaths. But deaths are still occurring. Bushelon says its still important for families and their loved ones to keep that top of mind when dealing with a loss. She admits that’s easier said than done.
Bushelon offers this advice if you want to reach out to someone who has lost a loved one.
“Right now those who lose someone, they’re not used to grieving during a pandemic. No one could possibly be used it so if you could always send a text, call, or say hey I can do a porch drop off or if I wear my mask, can I come do this for you?” Bushelon said.
Bushelon tells us a lot of families are leaning more on funeral directors in the grieving process. She says it hasn’t been easy dealing with that but this is her calling and she’s there to help them any way she can.
