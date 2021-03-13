Birmingham City Council president says they will vote on extending mask mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker told WBRC, during an interview, that the Birmingham City Council will vote on April 6th to possibly extend the mask mandate in the city of Birmingham past the Governor’s order that ends April 9th.
Parker made the announcement at the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccine site in North Birmingham at the Alabama Regional Medical Services on Saturday morning.
He tells WBRC he feels “very confident” that there will be a mask ordinance for Birmingham.
Parker did not say how long it would be extended.
