Birmingham Barons hoping to fill hundreds of positions before opening day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Without a season last spring, the Birmingham Barons are looking forward to their opening day May 4th.
But before that happens, they need to fill hundreds of positions to bring you that Regions Field experience.
Right now, they have about 200 positions available in the concessions department, promotional teams, ushers, parking, and ticket sellers and scanners.
They will have a couple job fairs, but those dates haven’t been announced yet.
“If people are looking for something fun, something different to do during the late spring and summertime in Birmingham and to be outside and caught up in some of the fun events we have,” said Jonathan NelsonGeneral Manager of the Birmingham Barons. “We start May 4th and end in mid-September. So, this is a great opportunity to make some income for you, but also be in a fun working environment.)
COVID-19 guidelines and capacity at Regions Field are still being worked out.
