Widow remembers her greatest loss

“Parnell was home with us for three weeks. About three weeks he started feeling sick again and during those three weeks he was in dialysis, still being treated, but he was released from dialysis, and he was feeling great and we spent a lot of time together and he was feeling great, and we had reason to believe that that things would change or he’d be feeling worse. We just thought he was home - and he had beaten everything and we were just enjoying life.”