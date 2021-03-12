Weekend highs expected in the 80s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations, you made it to Friday! As we complete the work week, we are looking at increasing clouds.
Our temperature readings are mild this morning, coming in the 40s to 50s. AccuTrack radar remains nice and quiet, and we are expecting dry air for today.
As we look across the southeast, we see overcast skies for Mississippi westward. Those are the clouds that are expected to stream our way. It’s the same basic setup we have seen the past few days.
Over the next 24 hours, look for highs today to top out close to 80 degrees. Our temps look like they will still be warm, in the low 70s through 7 p.m.
Tomorrow morning’s low temps are expected to bottom out in the 50s in most locations with overcast skies. Look for variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for tomorrow, but with highs expected in the low 80s, it will be a nice day to get outside and sit on the porch or go for a walk.
Before I forget, don’t forget to set your clock forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time begins.
The next big thing is a chance of rain and some storms rolling in Monday. And it looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of our next workweek.
By the end of the week we could see as much as 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall.
Looking at our 7-day forecast we are seeing highs in the 80s for the weekend and lows in the 50s. Our next work week’s highs are projected to be in the 70s and lows again mostly in the 50s.
I hope you have a great weekend and you are able to get out and enjoy our unseasonably warm weather.
I hope to see you again by Monday morning!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.