Wall of Love in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Wall of Love was put up in Birmingham Friday on the fencing near 68th Street and 1st Avenue North.
Walls of Love is a nationwide initiative founded in the heart of Cleveland, Ohio by Holly Jackson. 100% of the proceeds and donations to Walls of Love go directly to people in need.
Jackson said she started the Walls of Love in November 2018, to give back to her local community in Cleveland and the surrounding neighborhoods by hanging necessities and winter gear on walls.
Volunteers place packages, like hygiene items and clothing, along the wall so people can just come and take what they need.
Jackson said the walls have been able to help more than 180,000 people.
For more information on the Walls of Love community of givers, visit www.wallsoflove.com
