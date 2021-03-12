Walker Co. Schools will lift mask mandate in May

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools will lift their mask mandate on May 1, 2021.
The announcement was made during Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said April is the testing month and they want to make sure students don’t miss any tests in case they have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, and masks limit the risk of that.
Willingham said COVID numbers are going way down which he said shows the preventative measures are working. He also thanked families for being diligent.
