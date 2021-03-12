Volunteers work together in search for missing Reform man

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues Friday morning for a missing man from Pickens County.
At 9 a.m., searchers and volunteers from Called2Rescue out of Pensacola, Klaas Kids and Aniah’s Heart will meet in Reform to conduct a search for a missing man out of Reform.
Reform police say 30-year-old Preston Chase Peeks has been missing since Feb. 15. He left his house on foot and has did not return.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and white Nike wind suit with black shoes. He’s 5′7 and last seen weighed 186 pounds.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Peeks, please contact the Reform Police Department at 205-375-6363, or Pickens Co. Sheriff at 205-367-2000.
