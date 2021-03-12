UAB’s COVID-19 one year timeline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB leaders released their timeline of the year that changed all of our lives.
March 13, 2020 marked the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Alabama. As of March 12, 2021 Alabama has had more than 502,000 positive cases.
Healthcare heroes at UAB said they started their preparations for the pandemic in January 2020.
On January 27, UAB said the supply chain identified supply disruption in critical PPE categories and sequestered N95s.
UAB posted this message Friday: One year. It’s been a tough one, that’s for sure. But we’re here to celebrate what’s about to come. Our dreams of returning to our regular lives, thanks to multiple vaccines. And research done right here at UAB. We’re here to celebrate the hope for an economic recovery as it becomes safer and safer to get together again – the way we’re used to getting together. We’re here to celebrate the joy we’ll feel when we can see each other’s smiles, and masks will only be needed when the virus spikes. One year, and our fight’s not done yet. But we’re getting there.
You can follow UAB’s full timeline and watch a video on that ONE year here.
