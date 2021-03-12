UAB’s COVID-19 one year timeline

UAB posted this message Friday: One year. It’s been a tough one, that’s for sure. But we’re here to celebrate what’s about to come. Our dreams of returning to our regular lives, thanks to multiple vaccines. And research done right here at UAB. We’re here to celebrate the hope for an economic recovery as it becomes safer and safer to get together again – the way we’re used to getting together. We’re here to celebrate the joy we’ll feel when we can see each other’s smiles, and masks will only be needed when the virus spikes. One year, and our fight’s not done yet. But we’re getting there.