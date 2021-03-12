Tuscaloosa VA eliminates age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled, eligible veterans. The VA wants to vaccinate every eligible veteran who wants to be vaccinated. That’s why the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has eliminated age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be mass text sent to all enrolled Veterans to self schedule for their vaccine. There are three easy ways for eligible veterans to schedule an appointment:
- Respond to the scheduling text if you receive one
- Contact the Tuscaloosa VA Call Center at 205-554-2010
- Use the VA Online Scheduling app to request an appointment
Veterans must be enrolled and eligible to receive VA healthcare in order to receive the vaccine at this time.
Veterans with scheduled vaccine appointments should come to Building 137 (near the Woodland Road entrance of campus) and go through the screening process prior to checking in.
Dress in a short-sleeved shirt or one that can be easily pulled up to get to your shoulder. If you have received any vaccine within the last two weeks, it is not advised that you receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
Be aware that the Moderna vaccine is being utilized. It is a two-dose shot so you will be scheduled for your second dose at your appointment. The second dose is given approximately 28 days after the first dose.
Veterans who are not enrolled can learn about eligibility, and those who qualify may apply for enrollment. You may also bring a copy of your DD-214 to our enrollment and eligibility department located in Building 135 for more information.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.