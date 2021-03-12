Supply chain issues at grocery stores

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some local grocery stores are still experiencing supply shortages nearly a year into the pandemic.
Store manager for Piggly Wiggly in Homewood, Johnny Miller, said things are getting back to normal in terms of the supply chain, but he admits the store isn’t back to 100% just yet.
He said customers can typically find the items they need. But in some cases, it might not be the exact brand they want.
Miller said the store has low stock on some brands of pet food, like Fancy Feast. He said the store may be fully stocked on one flavor, but completely out of others.
Miller said the biggest issues at his store have been keeping paper products and certain cleaning supplies on the shelves.
“I guess it just depends on the manufacturer, what part of the country he’s in…and their situation with COVID. We’re having a hard time getting some Lysol products and some paper goods, but for the most part, everything’s starting to trickle in,” Miller said.
The National Grocers Association said some smaller grocery stores may be facing supply issues because major suppliers are prioritizing larger chains like Walmart and Amazon.
