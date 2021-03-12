South Mississippi couple gets married in hospital days before husband dies from COVID-19

“I was sitting on his bed and I had my head down, crying,” she said. “And I heard him say my name, he said it twice. And I popped my head up and I looked at him, and he was looking at me and I said ‘I’m right here, baby, I’m right here.’ I said ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ and he closed his eyes. He shook his head and closed his eyes. And he didn’t open his eyes again.”